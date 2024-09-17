Simon Easterby Excited To Lead Ireland In 2025 Six Nations

Simon Easterby has expressed his excitement about stepping in as interim head coach for the Ireland rugby team next year.

Easterby will take charge while current coach Andy Farrell is on sabbatical to lead the British and Irish Lions tour in Australia.

Farrell will remain Ireland’s head coach for the 2024 autumn fixtures, which include matches against New Zealand, Argentina, Fiji, and Australia.

However, his attention will then shift to preparing for the Lions tour, giving Easterby the opportunity to lead Ireland during the 2025 Six Nations and a summer tour.

“It’s a huge honour to be asked to lead the Ireland team, and I’m thrilled to accept,” said Easterby, a former Ireland flanker who joined the coaching staff in 2014.

He has worked in various roles, initially as forwards coach under Joe Schmidt, and more recently as a defensive coach under Farrell since 2021.

Easterby is also preparing to lead an Emerging Ireland tour of South Africa next month.

Reflecting on his role with the national team, he said, “I’ve greatly enjoyed being part of this journey for the last 10 years, and I believe the future is even brighter.”

Looking ahead, Easterby added, “There’s a lot to play for before December, and we’re excited to give the next generation of Irish players a chance to shine against strong international teams.”

Ireland’s 2025 Six Nations campaign will be closely watched, with Easterby at the helm while Farrell is focused on the Lions.