Independent candidate Simon Mbugua has emerged as the leading contender in the latest Kamukunji Constituency MP poll conducted by Mwelekeo Insights, opening a significant gap over incumbent MP Yussuf Hassan as the 2027 General Election approaches.

Mbugua secured 45.3 per cent of the 1,551 responses cast in the online poll, equivalent to 703 votes. Hassan, who is affiliated with the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), came second with 33.1 per cent, receiving 514 votes.

ODM candidate Omar Aden finished a distant third with 11.2 per cent, or 174 votes, while UDA’s Hussein Mohamed secured fourth position with 3.6 per cent, representing 56 responses.

Formerly among the leading contenders in previous Kamukunji polls, Alinur Mohamed ranked fifth in the latest survey with 2.9 per cent, receiving 45 votes.

Other candidates included Kiminda Muchiri of Jubilee Party, who received 1.9 per cent, and Abdikheir Omar Ali, also affiliated with Jubilee Party, who garnered 1.0 per cent. A further 0.9 per cent of respondents selected other candidates or remained undecided.

Mbugua’s latest performance places him 12.2 percentage points ahead of Hassan, translating to a difference of 189 responses.

The two leading candidates collectively accounted for 78.4 per cent of all responses, highlighting the concentration of support around the two frontrunners.

The result marks a notable shift from earlier Mwelekeo polling in the constituency. In September, Mbugua and Hassan had been locked in a statistical tie, with each recording 31.6 per cent in a poll involving 6,861 respondents. Alinur Mohamed was then third with 25.2 per cent.

An earlier June Mwelekeo poll had placed Mbugua considerably ahead, with 63.1 per cent of responses, while Hassan had 21.4 per cent and Hussein Mohamed 15.1 per cent.

The latest figures therefore point to a fluid Kamukunji race, with voter preferences shifting considerably between successive polls.

Omar Aden’s 11.2 per cent places him firmly in third position, although he remains well behind the two leading candidates.

His performance comes against the backdrop of an increasingly competitive Kamukunji race, where several political figures have positioned themselves ahead of the 2027 contest.

The latest poll also shows a sharp separation between the top two candidates and the rest of the field. Mbugua and Hassan jointly command more than three-quarters of the responses, while Aden and the remaining candidates account for the rest.

The presence of multiple candidates affiliated with different political parties also underlines the diversity of political choices facing Kamukunji voters.

Independent Candidate Leads Party-Affiliated Contenders

Mbugua’s performance is particularly notable because he is running as an independent candidate, yet has surpassed candidates backed by established political parties.

Hassan, the highest-ranked party-affiliated candidate, finished second under the DCP banner, followed by ODM’s Omar Aden. UDA’s Hussein Mohamed and ODM’s Alinur Mohamed occupied fourth and fifth positions respectively.

The results, however, measure individual candidate preferences rather than overall party popularity. Mwelekeo Insights cautions that the figures should not be interpreted as a consolidated measure of party support.

The survey was conducted between November 25 and November 27, 2026, attracting 1,551 responses before closing.

With the 2027 General Election still ahead, the latest poll nonetheless provides a snapshot of the current political mood in Kamukunji and highlights the changing fortunes of candidates as the race develops.

For Mbugua, the 45.3 per cent showing represents a substantial improvement from the September tie and strengthens his position at the top of the latest survey. For Hassan, the 33.1 per cent result leaves him as the strongest challenger, while Aden’s third-place finish places him among the candidates seeking to break the dominance of the two frontrunners.

The latest numbers suggest that Kamukunji is shaping up as a closely watched parliamentary contest, with candidate popularity, party positioning and voter preferences likely to remain in flux as the 2027 elections draw closer.