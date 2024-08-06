Six Arrested, Two Toy Pistols and Six Pocket Phones Recovered in Ruaka

Police have arrested at least six suspected robbers and recovered six police communication gadgets from them in a botched robbery at a house in Ruaka area, Kiambu County.

Police said they also recovered two toy pistols from the men in the Tuesday morning incident.

Kiambaa Sub County Police Commander Pius Mwanthi said the men had attempted to break into a house at about 11 am when an alarm was raised.

He said the group had gone to an apartment in the area and knocked thinking the occupants were not in.

“To their shock, they learnt the owners were in and ran downstairs as an alarm was raised,” he said.

Mwanthi added the group rushed out and jumped onto an oncoming matatu that was headed for Nairobi as police n patrol were alerted and circulated the details.

The matatu was intercepted few meters away and the men flushed out.

The police boss said they also recovered house breaking equipment from the suspects.

They were all booked in custody pending arraignment.

Police say cases of house breaking have been on the rise in the area amid efforts to contain the menace

Mwanthi said they are interrogating the suspects to get more information on their activities.

Police planned to raid their houses for a search as part of efforts to unravel their activities.