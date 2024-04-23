Sorrow as Six Bodies Retrieved from Lake Baringo After Boat Capsized

Emotions ran high as six bodies that were missing following a boat accident in Lake Baringo were retrieved on Tuesday morning.

This raised the death toll to seven, police said. The boat capsized in the middle of Lake Baringo on Sunday afternoon while heading to Kokwa Island as its occupants headed to a church service.

One body was retrieved on Sunday, while the six others were found at the lake’s shores on Kokwa island two days later. The vessel was carrying 23 high school and grade 8 students.

The excitement of the youth gathering turned horrific when strong winds whipped up the lake, creating treacherous waves, survivors said.

Baringo County police commander Julius Kiragu said at around 6:30 in the morning, divers found the bodies around Kokwa Island while they were on the third day of the search mission.

Survivors have recounted the harrowing ordeal of the sudden turbulence, a disabled propeller, and a frantic struggle for safety.

The situation worsened when the boat’s propeller became entangled in a fishing net, rendering it powerless to navigate the waters.

This caused panic and surge as some passengers, fearing the increasingly rough water, jumped into the lake. This unexpected shift in weight destabilized the vessel, causing it to capsize.

Amidst screams and chaos, a nearby boat emerged as a lifeline which saw 16 passengers rescued, while six others clung to hope as a search and rescue operation unfolded.

The search by coast guards, marine police and Kenya Red Cross ended Tuesday with the boat being towed to the shore of the lake.

Officials said the matter is being investigated. Burial plans are ongoing in the villages. Some of the victims are relatives.