At Least Six Killed in Separate Flood Incidents Following Heavy Rains

At least six people were killed following heavy downpours witnessed in different parts of the country.

Many others were displaced as the meteorological department warned of more rains in many parts of the country.

Officials said three of the victims included an 85-year-old grandmother and two candidates of the just concluded KCPE exams who died after they were swept away by heavy torrents in Elwak, Mandera County on Friday.

Another victim died after a house collapsed in Kisauni Area of Mombasa County on Thursday night, while the other two victims died in Kwale and Meru counties respectively, police said.

Other officials warned the toll may increase following heavy rains experienced on Friday night and in particular Nairobi and its environs.

Two schools and two health centres were submerged in Mandera County as the rains continue to be experienced.

Locals said Alu-Weys Primary School, Elwak Deb Primary School, Elwak Sub County Referral Hospital, and Adra Health Centre were all severely affected.

Over 5,000 households were affected in the area.

Mandera County’s Ministry of Health issued an alert, warning that Elwak sub-county, which bore the brunt of the catastrophe, is at risk of a waterborne epidemic.

The county government said Elwak town is flooded, with almost all latrines filled up, leading to backwater overflow into stagnant pools on plots, streets, and other public areas.

In Kisauni, Mombasa County, one person died when a house caved into the heavy rains.

The deluge which persisted also caused significant flooding after drainage systems clogged.

In Kwale County, another victim was swept away by flash floods as he tried to cross River Ngoni in Maweu, Samburu village.

In Igembe area of Meru County, another person was swept away by the surging floods as he was heading home, police said.

The heavy rains caused River Athwana to burst its banks, leading to massive floods that displaced hundreds of residents from their homes.

Many families in Tigania, Meru County, were left homeless and without access to food.

Many who are displaced are camping at various centers seeking help.