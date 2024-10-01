Six killed in shooting and knife attack in Tel Aviv

Six people have been killed in a shooting and knife attack in Tel Aviv, police in Israel have confirmed.

At least nine others were reported to have been injured, and several are in a critical condition.

Police said the attack began in a rail carriage and continued on the platform. Images posted on social media showed the gunman shooting at bystanders in the Jaffa area.

Police said two attackers were “neutralised” by members of the public and described the motive as “terror”.

Details of the attack are still emerging and the identities of the perpetrators have not been released.

Some Israeli media outlets earlier reported the death toll as eight, though it is unclear if this included the attackers.

The shooting occurred shortly before an Iranian missile attack against Israel began.

Police at the scene ducked to the ground as missiles and air defence rockets could be seen overhead shortly after the shooting.

Earlier, Israeli police stressed that the number of casualties is “dynamic and changing”.

“It’s still a very active scene here”, the force’s international spokesperson Dean Elsdunne said, speaking close to where the attack happened.

