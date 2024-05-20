At Least Six Killed, Many Injured in Accident Along Eldoret-Nakuru Highway 

At least six people died on Monday in a grisly collision on the Eldoret-Nakuru highway with several others sustaining serious injuries.

They were all members of the same family.

Police said the matatu was carrying mourners who were headed for a funeral in Kakamega County.

At least injured people have been taken for treatment in Eldoret.

The incident occurred around at about 3 pm in the Rapture area, about 15 kilometres east of the Timboroa police station.

The collision involved a Mercedes-Benz Actros trailer and a Toyota Hiace matatu from the 3NT Sacco fleet, police said.

Police said the truck, driven by an unidentified individual, was on its way to Nakuru when the driver lost control.

The trailer swerved into the opposite lane, colliding with an oncoming matatu carrying 16 passengers to Eldoret.

Six passengers in the matatu died on the spot, and an unknown number of others were seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Burnt Forest Sub-County Hospital for immediate treatment.

The bodies were moved to the mortuary at Eldama Ravine Sub-County Hospital, where they are awaiting postmortem examination.