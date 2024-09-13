At Least Six Pupils Killed in Hit and Run Accident on Kitui-Kibwezi Road

At least six school-going children were Friday September 13 morning killed in a road accident at Wiitu shopping center on the Kitui-Kibwezi road, Kitui County.

Officials said the victims included three primary school children and three from secondary school.

Ikutha Deputy County Commissioner Vincent Loctary Lomachary, said the learners were knocked down by a Probox salon car while crossing the road.

He said preliminary findings show the car was speeding at the time of the accident.

“They were going to school when they were knocked down. They died on the spot,” he said.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene before he later surrendered to Mutomo Police Station.

He was arrested and the vehicle impounded as investigations into the incident continue, police said.

This is the latest such accident to happen in the country amid calls to address the menace.

Fatal accidents have been on the rise amid efforts to address the trend.

This is the latest such incident to happen in the country amid calls to address trend.

In October 2023, National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) unveiled the National Road Safety Action Plan (2023- 2027) which aims to achieve a 50 percent reduction in deaths and severe injuries in designated high-risk demonstration corridors and urban areas.

Principal Secretary in the State Department of Transport Mohamed Daghar emphasized the urgent need for coordinated road safety efforts involving both national and county governments to enhance safety on Kenyan roads.

Up to 4,000 people are killed annually in separate accidents.

Many others are left with injuries in the incidents that have a negative impact on families.

Some of the accidents remain unsolved, officials say.