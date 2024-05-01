Six Rescued in Kitengela As Estates Marooned by Floods

The people of Kitengela found themselves stranded due to flooding caused by heavy rains on Wednesday morning.

Amid the crisis, many turned to social media seeking assistance.

Kenya Red Cross swung into action from around 2 AM to help evacuate affected families.

As of this morning, numerous residents were reported trapped in their homes by the rising floodwaters.

“We are currently on the ground assisting families to move to safety in Kitengela, Kajiado County, following heavy rainfall,” the Kenya Red Cross posted on X.

Residents of New Valley area in Kitengela, in Kajiado County trapped trapped in their homes after seasonal river bursts it banks. @KenyaRedCross on site pic.twitter.com/jIrupdlTSs — Stephen Mutoro (@smutoro) May 1, 2024

Kenya Red Cross starts moving families in Kitengela as floods wreak havoc pic.twitter.com/nuHvLMqqrR — Kenya West (@KinyanBoy) May 1, 2024

Rescue operations were underway in households along Deliverance Road, Balozi Road, Baraka Road, Blessed Court, New Valley, Changombe, and the KAG area.

According to the latest update from the Kenya Red Cross, six individuals in critical condition have been successfully rescued.

“Efforts to reach others in this challenging operation continue.”