The Six Roads CS Murkomen Wants to Introduce Toll Stations

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen wants the introduction of toll stations on six major highways in the country.

This will help in raising funds for the construction and rehabilitation of roads countrywide.

Speaking on Friday during the launch of the Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) 2023-2027 Strategic Plan, Murkomen emphasised the government’s commitment to raising alternative funds for the improvement of road networks across the country.

He said that Athi River-Namanga Road and Galleria-Rongai-Ngong-Karen Shopping Centre are on target.

Other roads included Mombasa to Malaba, Corridor C and D roads which are Museum Hill-Moyale and Sirare- Lodwar respectively and Kiambu Road.

He argued the proposal would boost the overall plan of constructing over 2,000 kilometres across the country.

“We will make sure that, from all those tolled roads, the resources are transferred back to the people of Kenya by giving them quality roads,” Murkomen said.

He estimated that the government would spend an average of Sh700 million to install the new toll stations across the major roads.

The government, he added, is seeking to capitalise on the Public Private Partnership as well as resources from Climate Funding to realise the KeNHA strategic plan in the next four years.

“We must be innovative as a country if we are to ensure a quality and sustainable road network. The current funding models, including the Roads Maintenance Levy, will no longer be sufficient.”

“The Public-Private Partnership model remains our key strategy in delivering cutting-edge infrastructural projects. We must find ways of tolling our main highways and transfer the benefits to Kenyans,” he said.

KeNHA develops, rehabilitates, manages and maintains all national trunk roads across the country.

The authority’s Director General Kung’u Ndung’u corroborated Murkomen’s proposal, indicating that the agency had identified a major challenge in durability among major roads.

He said they would leverage the latest technology to address the issue and deliver on its set targets.

“The roads to be constructed are comprising 1,183km of new roads construction, 674km will be constructed to enhance capacity and 492km will be rehabilitated,” Ndung’u highlighted.

Here are the roads CS Murkomen wants tolled: