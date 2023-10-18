Skepta: Master Of Grime With A Net Worth Of $2 Million

Skepta is the accomplished English rapper, songwriter, and record producer with a net worth of $2 million.

Born in Tottenham, North London, England, in September 1982, Skepta has made significant contributions to the grime music scene.

Skepta Career

Skepta’s rise in the music industry has been nothing short of remarkable. He initially started his career as a DJ for the renowned grime crew, Meridian Crew. From these early days, he went on to create his legacy in the grime music scene.

In 2007, Skepta marked a significant milestone with the release of his debut studio album, “Greatest Hits.” This album was a testament to his growing influence and unique style in the grime genre. Following this achievement, he continued to expand his discography and enhance his reputation.

His second album, “Microphone Champion,” dropped in 2009, further cementing his status as a force to be reckoned with in the music world. Skepta’s compelling lyrics and distinctive beats resonated with a growing fan base.

In 2011, the artist released his third studio album, “Doin’ It Again,” which soared to the #2 position on the UK R&B chart. This accomplishment solidified his place as a prominent figure in the UK’s grime scene. His music continued to garner attention and acclaim.

Skepta’s most recent album, “Konnichiwa,” made waves in 2015, further elevating his career. With each album, mixtape, and single, Skepta displayed his unique style and lyrical prowess, earning him spots on the UK R&B Chart’s Top 10 with tracks like “Bad Boy,” “Rescue Me,” “Cross My Heart,” “Hold On,” “Make Peace Not War,” and “Shutdown.”

Beyond music, Skepta ventured into acting in 2015, making his debut appearance in the film “Anti-Social.” His talents extended beyond the entertainment world when he was recognized by GQ as one of the “50 Best Dressed British Men” in the same year.

