Skylar Astin Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Actress

Skylar Astin is an American actor known for his work in film, television and theater.

He originated the role of Georg in the Broadway musical Spring Awakening and has appeared in various films, including Hamlet 2 and 21 & Over.

Astin’s television credits include a main role as Greg Serrano in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and as Max in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

He starred as Todd in the drama series So Help Me Todd, which aired from September 2022 to May 2024 .

Astin grew up in Rockland County, New York and attended Clarkstown High School North and later studied at the Tisch School of the Arts at NYU but left to pursue his Broadway career.

Siblings

Astin has three siblings, two brothers, Jace and Milan, and a sister named Brielle.

Jace is one of Skylar’s younger brothers, and while he is not as publicly known as Skylar, he has pursued interests outside the entertainment industry.

Milan is another younger brother who also tends to maintain a lower profile and is not heavily involved in the public eye.

Brielle, Skylar’s younger sister, shares a close bond with him and often supports him in his endeavors.

Career

Astin first gained recognition for his role as Georg in the Broadway musical Spring Awakening, which ran from 2006 to 2008.

This role allowed him to showcase his vocal abilities, particularly in the song Touch Me.

His breakthrough in film came with the Pitch Perfect franchise, where he portrayed Jesse Swanson in Pitch Perfect and its sequel Pitch Perfect 2.

These films significantly boosted his popularity and established him as a prominent figure in musical comedy .

Astin has also appeared in various television series, including a lead role in Ground Floor and a recurring role in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

He starred as Max in the musical dramedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and took on the titular role in the legal drama So Help Me Todd, which aired from 2022 to 2024.

In addition to his screen work, Astin has returned to theater, recently starring as Seymour in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors and performing at the Tony Awards.

His diverse career reflects his versatility and commitment to both acting and music.

Awards and accolades

Astin has received several awards and nominations throughout his career, reflecting his talent in both film and theater.

He has won a total of four awards and received four nominations.

One of his notable achievements includes winning the Teen Choice Awards for Choice Movie Actor: Comedy in 2013 and 2015 for his role in Pitch Perfect.

He was also nominated for Choice Movie: Liplock in 2013, which he shared with Anna Kendrick.

Additionally, Astin won the Behind the Voice Actors Awards for Best Vocal Ensemble in a Feature Film in 2013 for Wreck-It Ralph, which he shared with a large ensemble cast.

He also received the BTVA People’s Choice Voice Acting Award in 2013 for the same film.

In terms of other recognitions, he was nominated for Best Actor in a Superhero Movie at the Critics Choice Super Awards in 2021 for his role in Secret Society of Second Born Royals.

Furthermore, he was nominated for Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television at the Guild of Music Supervisors Awards in 2022 for the song Anyone from Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

Personal life

Astin’s recent dating life includes a relationship with Lisa Stelly, the ex-wife of Jack Osbourne.

They began dating in 2020 and confirmed their relationship on social media, sharing affectionate moments.

However, they broke up in late 2021, with reports indicating that the split was amicable and without drama.

Both Astin and Lisa expressed continued support for each other after their breakup.

Before his relationship with Lisa, Astin was married to actress Anna Camp.

The couple started dating in 2013, got engaged in January 2016, and married later that year on September 10.

Their marriage lasted until they separated in February 2019, with Anna filing for divorce in April of that year.

Earlier in his career, Skylar dated Lauren Pritchard, a co-star from Spring Awakening, from 2008 to 2011.

He also had a brief relationship with Jessica Bridgeman during that time.