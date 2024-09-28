Skyward Express Suspends All Flights To Kakamega – Here’s Why!

Skyward Express has announced the temporary suspension of all flights to and from Kakamega, effective 30th September 2024. This decision has been taken due to the deteriorating condition of the runway at Kakamega Airstrip, which no longer meets the airline’s safety standards.

In a statement to its customers, Skyward Express expressed regret over the inconvenience caused by the suspension. The airline’s management cited the runway’s condition as the primary reason, emphasizing that safety remains their top priority.

Skyward Express has temporarily suspended all flight operations to and from Kakamega, effective 30th September 2024, due to safety concerns over the deteriorating runway at Kakamega Airstrip. The Safety of our Passengers and Crew is paramount. pic.twitter.com/ljeNlVPNj9 — Fly Skyward Express (@SkywardExpress) September 28, 2024

Skyward Express’ customer service team is actively working to assist affected passengers with alternative travel arrangements. Customers with bookings for flights to or from Kakamega are encouraged to reach out to the airline for support.

For assistance or inquiries, passengers can contact Skyward Express via their call center at 0709786000 or by email at reservations@skywardexpress.co.ke.

The airline has assured passengers that they are working diligently to resolve the runway issues at Kakamega Airstrip as soon as possible. In their closing remarks, Skyward Express expressed optimism that the situation would be rectified swiftly, with hopes of resuming normal operations soon.

This temporary disruption is a necessary step to ensure the safety and comfort of all passengers. Skyward Express remains committed to providing the highest standards of service and looks forward to welcoming travelers back on board once the issues have been addressed.