Slain Trainee Pilot in the Mid-air Crash Buried as Families Mourn Deaths 

A trainee pilot who died in a midair collision between two planes was buried at the Lang’ata cemetery, Nairobi.

Mariam Yusuf Omar, 20 was the trainee pilot of a light that crashed after colliding with a Dash 8 at the Nairobi National Park just outside Wilson Airport on Tuesday morning.

The trainer has since been identified as Capt Newton Omote Mokaya, 26.

They were on a training session and had taken off from Wilson Airport when the Cesna plane collided midair with a Dash 8 registration number 5YSLK belonging to Safari Link which was headed for Diani with 44 passengers including five crew members.

An autopsy conducted on the body of Mariam revealed she died from multiple force trauma injuries, including broken ribs, spinal cord, and hands.

Pathologist Peter Ndegwa conducted the autopsy at Umash Memorial Service in Nairobi on Wednesday morning.

Following the examination, Mariam’s family proceeded with her burial at Langata Cemetery.

The body of Mokaya awaits autopsy and burial arrangements at Umash Memorial Service.

The families of the deceased described them as deceased as dedicated and disciplined.

The investigation into the tragic air crash is ongoing, led by the Air Accident Investigation Department and the National Police Service.

The Cesna registration number 5YNNJ had the two deceased people on board and was on a training session when the incident happened, police said.

The Cesna plane crashed at the park killing the two onboard while the Dash 8 managed to land back at Wilson Airport.

Both planes had originated Wilson Airport, officials said.

Safarilink Aviation confirmed the incident.

“Safarilink Aviation wishes to report that this morning at 9:45 local time our flight number 053 with 39 passengers and 5 crew on board headed to Diani experienced a loud bang soon after take-off.”

“The crew decided to immediately turn back to Nairobi-Wilson Airport for further inspection and assessment and landed safely. There were no casualties reported,” the operator said.

Their statement added the relevant agencies have been notified and together with Safarilink Aviation are investigating the incident.

Emergency services were mobilized to the scene after the 9.45 am incident.

This is the latest incident to involve planes originating at the airport.