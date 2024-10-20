Slain Wajir MCA Yussuf Hussein Was Linked to Drug and Human Trafficking

Slain Wajir Member of County Assembly (MCA) for Della Anole Ward Yussuf Hussein Ahmed was under probe for claims of drugs and human trafficking.

Officials aware of the probe said he had been linked to a cartel operating in Ethiopia. The gang has also been linked to terror gang which is emerging in the southern part of Ethiopia.

Yussuf had a fleet of lorries that transported goods to and from Ethiopia.

These lorries, according to officials, were used to traffic human and drugs from Ethiopia.

He was also rich, which raised much suspicion on the source of the money.

A day before his abduction on September 13 he is said to have bought five houses in Nairobi’s South B area.

He had a month earlier also bought lorries for his businesses.

“The man was well connected that his fleet was not touched on the roads,” said an officer aware of the probe.

He said Ethiopia had complained the trackers who include mules and kingpins in Kenya were funding rebels and terror gangs in the country through the business.

It is not clear if this is the reason he was abducted and killed.

His body was Sunday as found in Lake Yahud area in Wajir County.

This was more than a month since he went missing.

Police were yet to comment on the developments.

His family positively identified the mutilated body at a local mortuary.

Witnesses said the body bore signs of severe torture, ruthless beating and extensive burns.

It is not clear who was behind the abduction and murder of the MCA.

Locals thronged a local MCA to identify the body that was badly tortured and decomposed. They staged a protest in the area but were dispersed by police.

Witnesses said the victim’s eyes had been fished out.

Many locals took to the social media to mourn the death. He was abducted on September 13 and has been missing since then.

The High Court had ordered the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to give protection to the key witness in a case filed on the abduction of the MCA pending a formal application for witness protection.

Justice Alexander Muteti also directed the agencies to provide an updated report of the status of the investigations on October 7.

The court was told by senior superintendent of police Justus Imaana that they are yet to obtain CCTV footage from the lawmaker’s pickup point to the point he was abducted on September 13.

Imaana however told Muteti that he had only managed to obtain two CCTV footage and made requests to other sources along the suspects route of the abduction to assist with their CCTV footage.

He said that his request to the Internet Crime Complaint Centre (IC3) had been denied.

“After abduction I cannot be able to speculate which roads the two Prados took,” he said.

“I have sought assistance from entities like interface pharmacy and IC3 gave us negative feedback,” Imaana who is the Industrial Area DCIO told the court

The officer told the court that he could not speculate the investigations timelines as the investigations are complex.

“I cannot speculate investigations timelines reason being that investigations is a continuous process and being continuous they must have a beginning and along the way it reaches a point where you are able to unravel the perpetrators. I haven’t reached that level to unravel,” Imaana said.

The court heard that Imaana was yet to receive call data from the mobile communication network for purposes of establishing who the lawmaker talked to before being abducted.

Yussuf’s lawyers led by Danstan Omari and Law Society of Kenya (LSK) lawyer Hosea Manwa on their part disputed the officer’s claims, calling for urgent action.

They accused the police of dragging their feet despite having access to key evidence.