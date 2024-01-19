Snoop Dogg’s Daughter, Cori Broadus, Says She Suffered ‘Severe Stroke’

Cori Broadus, the daughter of rapper and actor Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante Taylor Broadus, revealed on social media Thursday that she suffered a “severe stroke.”

Broadus, 24, shared the message in an Instagram story.

“I had a severe stroke this am,” read the post, including two teary-eyed emojis.

“I started breaking down crying when they told me,” the caption concluded.

Broadus posted another image on her Instagram story afterwards.

“Like I’m only 24 what did I do in my past to deserve all of this,” read the caption on the second photo.

“Each year, 10% to 15% of the nearly 795,000 people in the United States who have a stroke are between the ages of 18 and 45,” according to the American Heart Association.

“Despite a decline in the general population, stroke rates – and hospitalizations for it – have increased by more than 40% among younger adults in the past several decades.”

In 2021, Broadus revealed in an Instagram post that she had been diagnosed with lupus at six years old, something she says ultimately contributed to poor mental health.

“I grew up with two light-skinned brothers, and I was the only chocolate one. I was overweight. I got lupus at 6, so I was overweight from being on steroids, and that automatically messed with my health … People looked at me like I was an alien,” Broadus said at the time.

What are the symptoms of a stroke?

There are two types of stroke; Ischemic stroke, when a blood clot that blocks the flow of blood to an artery in the brain; or a hemorrhagic stroke caused when a blood vessel in the brain bursts.

If either of these things happen, brain cells can start to die within minutes, because the brain needs oxygen and is use to receiving oxygen-rich blood from arteries.

Someone going through a stroke might feel numbness, confusion, trouble seeing or walking and a headache. The key to preventing damage is act fast – literally. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the F.A.S.T. method – which stands for face, arms, speech, time – is the best way to help someone going through a stroke.

Ask the person to smile and see if their face droops. Ask them to raise their arms to see if one drifts downward. Ask them to say a simple phrase to gauge if their speech is slurred. And take timely action – call 911 right away.

How are strokes treated, and what causes them?

Stroke treatment is most effective if the person is diagnosed within the first three hours of having symptoms, the CDC says. Ischemic strokes can be treated with medicine called tPA, which increases chances of recovery. Unfortunately, many patients don’t make it to the hospital in time for this treatment.

Surgery and other medications can also be used to treat hemorrhagic stroke.

Having one stroke increases your risk of having another and the chance of having a stroke increases with age. After the age of 55, your risk can start to double every 10 years, according to the CDC. But even younger people can have strokes and one in seven strokes occurs in people 15 to 49. Doctors believe this is because more young people have diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure.

These conditions, as well as tobacco and alcohol use, eating a diet high in saturated fats and not getting enough physical activity may also contribute to your risk of stroke, as can genetics and family history.

In September, Broadus opened up to People magazine about being diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease that can cause inflammation and pain in any part of the body. Strokes can occur in lupus patients, often occur early in the course of the disease, according to NIH. Younger patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, the most common form of lupus, have an increased risk of stroke.

Broadus, however, did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding the stroke or blame her lupus. CBS News has reached out to her for comment and is awaiting response.

