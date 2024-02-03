fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Social Media Influencer Kaizer Obed Dies Aged 25

    Andrew WalyaulaBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read
    Kaizer Obed

    Kaizer Obed, a vibrant and influential figure known for his witty social media presence, breathed his last on Saturday, February 3, while undergoing treatment at the St Francis Community Hospital in Kasarani.

    The 25-year-old had been battling appendicitis and was scheduled for surgery on the day of his untimely demise.

    Kaizer had carved out a niche for himself in the online sphere, garnering a following with his humorous posts and growing influence.

    He was also a key member of the team behind the Grand PR team, a reputable public relations firm.

    Eulogies have poured in for Kaizer, with many expressing shock and sadness at his sudden passing.

    “Oh God why, why? A brilliant young man, full of life with such a promising future! This is too sad,” Pauline Njoroge mourned.

    Others, like Okung Ndege, remembered Kaizer as someone who selflessly put others’ interests above his own and approached his tasks with charming enthusiasm.

    Kaizer’s journey was not without its challenges, as he once shared his experience of attempting to join the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in a recruitment exercise back in 2017.

    Despite setbacks, Kaizer Obed remained resilient and made a lasting impact on those around him.

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Autopsy Confirms Senator Khalwale’s Farmhand was Killed by Bull

    Social Media Influencer Kaizer Obed Dies Aged 25

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X