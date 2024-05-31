Sofia Carson Sibling: Meet Paulina Char

Sofia Carson is an American actress and singer born on April 10, 1993 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

She made her acting debut in 2014 with guest appearances on Disney Channel’s Austin & Ally and MTV’s Faking It.

Carson’s breakout role came in 2015 as Evie, the daughter of the Evil Queen, in the Disney Channel musical film Descendants.

In music, Carson released her debut solo single Love Is the Name in 2016 and signed with Hollywood Records. Her self-titled debut studio album was released in 2022.

That same year, she sang the Oscar-nominated song, Applause, for the film Tell It Like a Woman.

Siblings

Sofia’s only sibling is her younger sister Paulina Char.

She is 27 years old and works in the beauty industry as an executive at Tower 28 Beauty, helping create makeup products.

Paulina and Sofia are very close, with Sofia describing her as her “best friend”. The sisters share the same Colombian heritage through their mother Laura Char Carson.

They often attend red carpet events together and post about each other on social media.

Sofia has said “My sister is my best friend. I admire that she carries her heart on her sleeve. I admire her fire and I admire her strength. I admire that she always has been and always will be, unapologetically herself.”

Acting career

Carson’s acting career began in 2014 with small guest roles on the Disney Channel series Austin & Ally and MTV’s Faking It.

These early appearances helped establish her in the entertainment industry.

Carson’s big break came in 2015 when she was cast as Evie, the daughter of the Evil Queen, in the Disney Channel original movie Descendants.

The film was a hit, earning over 6.6 million viewers.

Carson’s performance as Evie was widely praised, with critics highlighting her singing and dancing abilities.

She went on to reprise the role in the sequels Descendants 2 and Descendants 3. The Descendants trilogy established Carson as a rising star.

Since the Descendants films, Carson has taken on a variety of other acting roles. In 2019, she starred in the Freeform series Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.

In 2022, she had a lead role in the Netflix film Purple Hearts. She has also appeared in several other TV shows and movies.

Carson’s versatility as an actress has allowed her to take on a range of characters beyond her breakout role as Evie.

Music career

Carson began her music career in 2016 with the release of her debut single, Love Is the Name. The upbeat pop song became a hit, amassing over 200 million streams on Spotify.

She followed this up with songs like Rotten to the Core from the Descendants films and Different World. These early releases showcased Carson’s powerful vocals and knack for catchy pop melodies.

In 2021, Carson collaborated with DJ Tiësto on the dance track, Fool’s Gold. She also released the single, Glowin’ Up, for the My Little Pony: A New Generation movie soundtrack.

2022 was a big year for Carson’s music. She released her self-titled debut studio album, which included the singles Applause from the film Tell It Like a Woman and Come Back Home from Purple Hearts.

The album showcased her versatility with a mix of upbeat and emotional ballads.

In addition to her own music, Carson has written songs for other artists and projects.

She co-wrote and performed several original songs for the 2022 Netflix film Purple Hearts, in which she also starred.

Carson has collaborated with other artists like Tiësto, demonstrating her ability to cross over into different genres like dance music.

Her powerful vocals and songwriting skills have made her a sought-after collaborator.

Awards and recognitions

Carson has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career.

One of her notable awards is the nomination for Outstanding Special Class Special for Disney Parks’ Magical Christmas Celebration at the Daytime Emmy Awards in 2017.

Carson was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress – Television for her role in Descendants 2 at the Imagen Foundation Awards in 2018.

Additionally, she was nominated for Choice TV Actress: Drama for her role in “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists” at the Teen Choice Awards in 2019.

Carson has also been recognized for her work in television movies and mini-series.

She was nominated for Best Young Ensemble Cast – Television Movie, Mini Series or Special for Descendants at the Young Entertainer Awards in 2016, shared with Cameron Boyce, Dove Cameron and Booboo Stewart.

In the music industry, Carson won the NRJ Music Award for International Revelation of the Year in 2022.

She was also nominated for Shipp de Ficção for Purple Hearts in 2022, shared with Nicholas Galitzine, and for International Crush in 2022 at the BreakTudo Awards.