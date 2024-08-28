Ex-NOC Official Soi Arrested for Shooting and Injuring Wife in Narok

Police have arrested a former senior General Service Unit (GSU) Tuesday after he dramatically shot and seriously injured his wife at their home in Ketete area, Narok County.

Stephen Kiptanui Soi, 68 is also a former senior official at the National Olympic Committee.

He is a licensed gun holder, police said.

He is said to have shot and wounded his wife who is an advocate of the High Court at their home on Tuesday August 27 morning following an altercation.

The lawyer was injured in the left thigh and admitted at a local private hospital in stable condition, police said.

The matter was reported at the Mulot police station prompting police to visit the home.

Police said one spare magazine was recovered and a magazine loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition.

Soi had by then left the scene prompting a brief search for him and the Ceska pistol used in the drama.

Police said they recovered the weapon in his bedroom with a magazine that had six bullets,.

A spent cartridge was also recovered from the scene, police said.

He was later arrested.

Police said Soi will be charged with the offence of attempted murder.

Soi is not new to controversies. Milimani Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Elizabeth Juma had in 2021 found Soi guilty of three counts of abuse of office and two counts of willful failure to comply with law relating to management of public funds.

This was in relation to the 2016 Olympic Rio Games.

The High Court however later in January 2023 ruled Soi was innocent in the corruption case following his appeal.

Judge Esther Maina decided to rule him not guilty as she decided that his defence had not been taken into consideration in the original trial in September 2021.

Soi, who was formerly a National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) official and was the country’s Chef de Mission in Brazil, was initially found guilty of unlawfully approving payments of up to Sh55 million to the team.

He was ordered to pay a fine of Sh105 million or serve a 17-year jail sentence.

The original court decided that he failed to disclose that there had been a double payment to NOCK officials and that he also authorised the cancellation of plane tickets, resulting in a Sh9.7 loss of public funds.

Soi argued that he was condemned for the cancellation of tickets despite multiple officials failing to turn up to the airport.

He said that the majority of these people were senior Government officials who were not under his authority or supervision.

The once powerful soft-spoken GSU officer, who was once described by the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) as an officer steeped in impunity, has, however, not known peace in the past years.

Though he has held some prestigious positions, he has spent several years on the corridors of justice.

Soi and his colleagues went to court to challenge their dismissal and nine years later, they were reinstated.

In February 2014, the Commission reinstated 34 officers , including Soi who was then deployed to the GSU headquarters.

The then NPSC chairman Johnstone Kavuludi directed that all officers had to be vetted and on May 8, 2015, Soi was vetted. However, on August 7, the NPSC decided to remove him from the service.

The NPSC said they also noted during the vetting that Soi was temperamental and inconsistent in character.

Soi, the commission revealed, had earlier assaulted a Police Constable.

After removal, Soi again moved to court to compel the NPSC to review its decision to remove him.

The plea was granted and on June 22, 2016, Justice George Odunga ordered the re-vetting, which was scheduled for July 2016.

Soi, however, through his lawyers, informed the NPSC that he was away in Brazil with the Kenya athletics team until August 2016.

The vetting was never done as the NPSC maintained that by the time he was back, he would have attained the mandatory retirement age.

Soi was also accused of assaulting and injuring a GSU Constable.

An inquiry file was opened but was subsequently closed without action taken against him.

On July 21 last year, the anti-corruption court session was momentarily stopped after Soi broke down and wept.

The Judge allowed his wife to console him.

That day, Soi pleaded innocence saying he was not the accounting officer for Kenya’s delegation to Rio.