Solange Knowles Siblings: Shining in Her Sister’s Shadow

Solange Knowles is an American singer, songwriter and actress, born on June 24, 1986, in Houston, Texas.

She has made a name for herself in the music and fashion industries, launching her own record label, Saint Records, in 2013.

Solange’s 2016 album, A Seat at the Table, topped the Billboard chart and earned her a Grammy.

She has released several albums, including Sol-Angel and the Hadley St. Dreams and When I Get Home.

Solange is known for her unique style and musical talent, often drawing inspiration from Motown and R&B influences.

She has expressed a passion for songwriting and has been recognized for her impactful contributions to the music scene.

Siblings

Solange is the youngest sibling of singer Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter.

She is a singer, songwriter and actress, while Beyoncé is a renowned singer, songwriter and actress. They have a close sibling relationship and have supported each other’s careers throughout the years.

Solange has released several critically acclaimed albums, including A Seat at the Table and When I Get Home.

Beyoncé, on the other hand, has achieved global fame with Destiny’s Child and as a solo artist, winning numerous awards and accolades.

The sisters share a strong bond and have often collaborated on various projects.

Parents

Solange was born to Tina and Mathew Knowles.

Tina is a businesswoman, fashion designer and philanthropist, best known for establishing the brands House of Deréon and Miss Tina by Tina Knowles.

She is of Creole heritage and has a background in fashion design.

Mathew is a Xerox salesman turned music manager, who managed Destiny’s Child.

Solange is the younger sister of Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, a renowned singer, songwriter and actress.

Tina and Mathew Knowles were married until 2011, and Tina has since remarried.

Solange’s parents have been supportive of her music career, which has included the release of several critically acclaimed albums.

Career

Solange has been active in the entertainment industry since her teenage years.

She expressed an interest in music from an early age and had temporary stints as a backup dancer for Destiny’s Child, which featured her older sister Beyoncé.

At 16, Solange released her first studio album, Solo Star, under her father Mathew Knowles’ Music World Entertainment label.

She has also appeared in films such as Johnson Family Vacation and Bring It On: All or Nothing.

In 2007, Solange began to record music again, releasing her second studio album, Sol-Angel and the Hadley St. Dreams, which was influenced by Motown girl groups and deviated from the pop-oriented music of her debut.

This album received positive reviews from critics and peaked at number nine on the US Billboard 200.

She followed this up with the 1980s pop and R&B-inspired extended play True in 2012.

Solange’s third studio album, A Seat at the Table, was released in 2016 to widespread critical acclaim and became her first number-one album in the United States. The album’s lead single, Cranes in the Sky, won the Grammy for Best R&B Performance.

Her fourth studio album, When I Get Home, was released in March 2019 to further critical acclaim.

In addition to her music career, Solange has been involved in various entrepreneurial ventures, including promoting Baby Jamz and serving as the art director and creative consultant at Puma.

She has also been the face of several fashion and beauty campaigns, including Rimmel London, Calvin Klein and Mercedes-Benz.

In 2018, Solange received the Artist of the Year award from the Harvard Foundation.