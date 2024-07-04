Some Businesses Remain Closed, Parking Lots Empty in Nairobi Despite No Protests 

Most parts of Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) was largely deserted as traders took caution despite there being no protests planned on Thursday July 4.

The faceless organisers of the protests had not mobilized for any protest in Nairobi.

Police however deployed anti riot teams on various streets. Road leading to State House and Parliament were barricaded by police.

There were pockets of protests in parts of Kilifi and Migori, police said adding they were small.

In Nairobi, most businesses were closed Thursday morning and only few opened doors as traders took no chances.

The last one week has seen massive looting of the business enterprises after criminals infiltrated what was earlier a peaceful tax protests by young Kenyans.

Most roads were clear in CBD with uniformed and uniformed police patrolling major streets.

There was however a visible scale down in the deployment of security officers compared to the recent protests.

Public Service Vehicles were largely operational despite palpable tension.

Some roads especially those leading to Parliament and State House were out of bounds for motorists with pedestrians subjected to thorough screening before allowing access.

Those who did not turn up to the city said they feared for their safety.

They said there was no clear communication on the calling off of the protests hence their fear.

Some schools also kept off operations in fear of chaos.

President William Ruto chaired a Cabinet meeting at State House on Thursday the first one since the protests started last month.

More than 40 people have been killed and 400 injured in the protests.

The president had declined to assent to the Finance Bill 2024 following the protests.

There are fears of major changes in government following the move.