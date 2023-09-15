Some Schools Received As Low As Sh3,000 a Year, Azimio Claims

Azimio has raised concerns about the inadequacy in funding for educational institutions in the country.

During a press conference held on Friday, the coalition’s leader, Raila Odinga, expressed concerns over instances where schools received dismally low allocations, with some institutions reportedly receiving as little as Sh3,000 for the entire academic year.

He emphasized that as the current academic year nears its conclusion, the allocated funds for schools fall significantly short of the requirements.

“Although the academic year is coming to an end, the funds that have been released to schools are way below what was required. In some of the schools, the Government has disbursed as low as Ksh.15, 000 for a student population of 400. Some schools received as low as Ksh.300,” Odinga said.

Odinga highlighted that education field officers have been instructed to collaborate with school Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs) and Boards of Management (BOMs) to devise measures aimed at assisting schools in generating funds for their operational needs.

However, this often translates to increased school fees for parents.

As a consequence of these challenges, Odinga asserted that examination integrity has resurfaced as a critical issue in the Kenyan education system.

He noted that the implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) is mired in confusion and disarray.

The political leader criticized the persisting mismanagement in key educational institutions such as the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC), and the Ministry of Education.

He drew attention to the growing disparity between public and private schools, highlighting the deteriorating quality and capacity of day schools.

He expressed concern that parents are being compelled to bear the burden of the chaotic and subpar state of education, with the cost of education surging by a staggering 225 percent in the first year under the Kenya Kwanza initiative.

“But more worrying is that parents are being forced to pay more for this chaotic and poor quality education. In the first one year under Kenya Kwanza, the cost of education has gone up by 225 per cent. But the quality is not guaranteed.”

