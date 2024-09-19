Sony Unveils Limited Edition PlayStation 5 Collection

Sony has unveiled a special 30th Anniversary Collection featuring limited edition PlayStation 5 consoles and accessories, paying homage to the classic PSOne design. The collection includes:

PS5 Pro Bundle: This ultra-limited edition, with only 12,300 units available worldwide, comes with the PS5 Pro console, a vertical stand, a charging station, a DualSense Edge controller and case, a vintage PlayStation controller-style cable connector, four cable ties with sacred symbols, and exclusive items like a sticker, poster, and paperclip.

PS5 Slim Digital Edition: This model includes a disc drive cover for those who prefer physical media (though the drive itself must be purchased separately). It features a regular DualSense controller, a vertical stand, and similar retro-themed accessories as the PS5 Pro Bundle.

Timeless ‘90s style returns ✨ Unveiling the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection, launching November 21: https://t.co/gekRHGN89t pic.twitter.com/5VGQvSghWu — Sony (@Sony) September 19, 2024

Additionally, Sony will offer the limited edition DualSense controller and DualSense Edge controller separately.

Preorders for the collection start on September 26, with releases scheduled for November 21. PlayStation Direct will handle preorders for PSN account holders, while participating retailers will offer preorders for the DualSense controller on September 26 and the PS5 Digital Edition on October 10. For regions without PlayStation Direct, preorders can be made through participating retailers starting September 26.