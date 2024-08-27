Sophie Turner Siblings: All About James and Will Turner

Sophie Turner is an English actress best known for her role as Sansa Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones, which earned her critical acclaim and an Emmy nomination.

She has also portrayed Jean Grey in the X-Men film series and starred in various films and TV shows, including The Thirteenth Tale and Do Revenge.

Recently, Turner has been navigating life post-divorce from Joe Jonas, focusing on her children and new projects, including the ITVX series Joan.

Siblings

Sophie has two older brothers named James Turner and Will Turner.

In an interview with The Telegraph, she described her childhood as “pretty fun,” highlighting that they had pigsties, barns, and a paddock where they would muck around in the mud.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that Sophie has a twin brother who tragically died in utero.

This aspect of her family history has shaped her perspective and experiences growing up.

Career

Turner began her acting career at a young age, joining the Playbox Theatre Company when she was just 3 years old.

Her breakthrough role came in 2011 when she was cast as Sansa Stark in the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones.

Turner was only 14 years old when filming began for the show’s first season.

Her performance as Sansa earned her critical acclaim and several award nominations, including an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2019.

Turner appeared in all eight seasons of Game of Thrones until its conclusion in 2019.

While on Game of Thrones, Turner made her feature film debut in the 2013 psychological thriller Another Me.

She also starred in the 2013 TV film The Thirteenth Tale and the 2015 action comedy Barely Lethal.

Also Read: Jeff Bridges Siblings: Meet Beau, Lucinda and Garrett Bridges

In 2016, Turner portrayed the young Jean Grey in the X-Men film Apocalypse, a role she reprised in Dark Phoenix in 2019.

Her other notable projects include the miniseries Survive, The Staircase and the upcoming TV series Joan where she plays the lead role of a real-life 1980s jewel thief.

Despite expressing a preference for movies, Turner has continued to take on TV roles post-Game of Thrones, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Her performance in The Staircase miniseries in particular was praised as her best work since Game of Thrones.

Awards and accolades

Turner has received numerous awards and nominations throughout her career, particularly for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones.

She earned a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2019 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Additionally, she has four nominations for Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Turner has also been recognized at various award ceremonies, including a nomination for a Saturn Award in 2019 and a Young Artist Award nomination in 2013.

Personal life

Turner was previously married to musician Joe Jonas.

The couple began dating in 2016, got engaged in 2017, and were married in May 2019, shortly after Game of Thrones concluded.

They had two daughters together, Willa and Delphine.

However, in September 2023, Jonas filed for divorce, citing that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

The split led to a legal dispute regarding the custody of their children, but both have expressed a desire to co-parent amicably.

Recently, Turner has been seen dating British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson.