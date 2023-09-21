Sophie Turner Sues Joe Jonas Over Custody Dispute

British actress Sophie Turner has taken legal action against her former partner, American singer Joe Jonas, following their recent divorce announcement.

Turner, 27, has filed a lawsuit requesting the return of their two children to their “habitual residence” in England. The celebrity couple, known for their four-year marriage, initially described their separation as “amicable.”

In the legal petition, Turner’s lawyers argue that there has been a “wrongful detention” of their children in New York. Jonas, 34, is seeking joint custody of their two daughters, Willa (born in 2020), and their second child (born last year, but the name has not been disclosed publicly).

According to Turner’s legal documents, the couple had established England as their “permanent home” in April. The divorce application filed by Jonas incorrectly claimed that the children, who hold dual citizenship, had resided in Florida for the six months preceding the divorce filing.

The petition outlines that the couple had agreed to allow the children to travel to the US temporarily in August while their father was on tour. However, Turner insists that this was only a “temporary arrangement.”

Turner reportedly met with Jonas late last week to discuss their separation, during which she reiterated the “agreed plan” for the children to return to their “home in England.” Allegedly, Jonas has refused to return their passports and send the children to the UK. Currently, Turner is said to be in New York with their daughters.

In response to these allegations, a representative for Jonas stated that the meeting between the former couple on Sunday had been “cordial.” They suggested that they had “reached an understanding” to work together for an “amicable co-parenting setup.”

The spokesperson clarified that the children were born in the US and had spent most of their lives there, emphasizing that they are American citizens. Jonas hopes that Turner will reconsider her legal position and approach the situation in a more constructive and private manner, with the well-being of their children as the top priority.

Sophie Turner, renowned for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, has appeared in other notable projects such as The Staircase and the X-Men film series.

This legal dispute between Turner and Jonas follows their recent separation announcement and divorce proceedings. Their relationship has garnered significant media attention, including Turner’s recent dinner with pop star Taylor Swift, with whom Jonas had a prior relationship in 2008.

While Joe Jonas has a solo music career, he is best known for his work with his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas. As the Jonas Brothers, they enjoyed immense popularity with songs like “SOS,” “Burnin’ Up,” “Sucker,” and “Year 3000,” a collaboration with the British band Busted.

The custody battle has taken center stage, emphasizing the importance of ensuring the well-being of their children during this challenging period for the former couple.

