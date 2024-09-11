Soul Icon Frankie Beverly, Lead Singer of Maze, Dies at 77

Soul singer Frankie Beverly, the lead vocalist and co-founder of the legendary soul-funk band Maze, has passed away at the age of 77. Beverly’s family shared the news in a Facebook post on Wednesday, though they did not provide details about the cause of death. Representatives for Beverly and Maze also declined to comment further.

“Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deeply personal and emotional experience,” the family expressed. “During this time, we are navigating feelings of sorrow, reflection, and remembrance. We kindly ask for privacy and understanding, allowing us the space to grieve in our own way. This period is one of healing, and your respect for our need for solitude is appreciated as we honor the memory of our beloved Howard Stanley Beverly, known to the world as Frankie Beverly.”

Born Howard Stanley Beverly on December 6, 1946, in Philadelphia, Beverly became known for his distinctive, soulful voice and hits like “Joy and Pain” and “Before I Let Go.” His journey in music began with the a cappella doo-wop group The Blenders before he went on to form the soul group The Butlers. In 1970, Beverly formed Raw Soul, which eventually became Maze after moving to San Francisco and connecting with soul legend Marvin Gaye, who encouraged the name change.

Frankie Beverly, of Frankie Beverly & Maze, has died at 77 pic.twitter.com/dYPPVfP1aY — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 11, 2024

Frankie Beverly, the frontman of Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly has passed away at 77. The true embodiment of soul and funk, Frankie’s career spans six decades, bringing us iconic hits like “Before I Let Go,” “Happy Feelings,” “Joy and Pain,” and much more. His distinctive vocals… pic.twitter.com/rXyHnTo4pn — Soul Era Records | The RNB Underground (@soulerarecords) September 11, 2024

From 1977 to 1993, Maze produced a string of R&B classics, including “Golden Time of Day,” “We Are One,” and “Happy Feelin’s.” While the group never achieved massive commercial success, Maze’s music became a staple in Black culture, known for its impact on live performances. Two of their albums, Can’t Stop the Love (1985) and Silky Soul (1989), topped the Billboard R&B Albums chart, producing hits like “Back in Stride” and “Can’t Get Over You.”

Despite never receiving a Grammy nomination, Beverly’s work resonated deeply across generations. His song “Before I Let Go” was famously covered by Beyoncé at Coachella in 2018, which Beverly described as one of the “high points” of his life.

Though Maze’s last album, Back to Basics, was released in 1993, the band remained a fixture on the live music scene. In February 2024, Beverly announced his retirement and the launch of the “I Wanna Thank You Farewell Tour.” While Beverly has stepped down, Maze will continue touring with Tony Lindsay as the new lead vocalist.

Beverly is survived by his son Anthony, who toured with Maze as a drummer, and his ex-wife, entertainment attorney Heather Beverly