South Africa: Witness Can Testify Behind Closed Doors

A significant development has occurred in the criminal case involving 20 accused members of the Terrible Josters gang facing 145 charges, including housebreaking and murder.

A key witness has been granted leave to testify behind closed doors and have her identity protected from public disclosure.

The State sought an order for the witness to remain anonymous and requested the use of a closed-circuit television for her testimony.

The witness is expected to provide crucial evidence against four of the accused, who are facing charges of housebreaking with intent to commit murder, murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and possession of ammunition.

The court received an oral submission and an expert report from Colonel Clark, a clinical psychologist, who outlined the witness’s struggles with anxiety and panic attacks when recounting the crime she had witnessed.

The report also noted symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and physical distress experienced by the witness under emotional stress.

Based on the expert’s opinion, it was evident that the witness might endure further trauma if she testified in the presence of the accused.

Despite the compelling case made by the State for closed-door testimony, one of the accused opposed the application. He argued that he had the right to observe the witness’s demeanor during cross-examination and expressed concern about the possibility of her reading from a document.

In response, Western Cape High Court Judge James Dumisani Lekhuleni granted the order for the witness to testify via closed-circuit television and to keep her identity confidential.

The court emphasized the importance of protecting the witness from potential repercussions and dangers to herself and her family, ensuring a safe environment for her testimony.

“We understand the witness’s fears and anxieties, and it is our duty to ensure her safety while she provides crucial testimony in this case. Granting her anonymity and allowing closed-circuit testimony is essential to maintaining the integrity of the trial process,” stated Judge Lekhuleni.

Social activist Roegshanda Pascoe shared her own experiences with a lack of witness protection in court cases, expressing concerns about the impact of trauma and the perceived imbalance of human rights. Pascoe questioned how witnesses can freely testify when they know that becoming a State witness may permanently alter their lives.

“It’s disheartening to see witnesses face such difficult circumstances. Their courage should be commended, and it is the responsibility of the justice system to provide the necessary protection to encourage others to come forward and assist in solving crimes,” Pascoe passionately remarked.

The decision to grant anonymity and closed-circuit testimony aims to safeguard the witness and uphold the integrity of the trial process.

As the case unfolds, the court will navigate the delicate balance between ensuring justice is served and protecting those who risk their safety to testify against criminal activity.

