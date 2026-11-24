A South African professional golfer and a Kenyan chef have been arrested at an airport in Lagos, Nigeria, over an alleged attempt to smuggle more than 50 kilogrammes of cannabis through a luggage-tag swapping scheme.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said the suspects were intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport after officers discovered 50.40 kilogrammes of cannabis, identified as Loud, concealed in travelling boxes carried by the golfer.

The suspects were identified as 37-year-old South African professional golfer Henlo Grobler and 25-year-old Kenyan chef Faiza Njambi Abubakar.

According to the NDLEA, Grobler arrived in Lagos from South Africa on October 11, 2026, aboard a South African Airways flight and was intercepted at the Terminal 2 arrival hall. A search of two travelling boxes in his possession revealed 46 parcels of the cannabis.

Investigators established that the luggage tags had been deliberately swapped between the two couriers in an attempt to conceal ownership of the consignments.

Under the arrangement, Grobler carried boxes bearing Abubakar’s luggage tags, while the Kenyan woman collected two boxes tagged in the golfer’s name and managed to leave the airport.

Abubakar was subsequently arrested on October 15 as she prepared to board a flight to Kenya.

“Both suspects identified each other during an identification parade,” NDLEA spokesman Femi Babafemi said.

During preliminary questioning, Grobler told investigators that he had been recruited by a South African associate identified as Shanel, who allegedly connected him to other members of the trafficking syndicate whom he had never met in person.

He claimed a driver collected him from his home in South Africa, handed him four travelling boxes and drove him to the airport, where he was instructed to meet Abubakar and exchange luggage tags.

The golfer reportedly said he had been promised 5,000 South African rand, approximately Sh36,000, upon successful delivery of the drugs.

Abubakar, on her part, allegedly told investigators she had been offered $8,000, approximately Sh1 million, to participate in the operation.

Further investigations revealed that tracking devices had been fitted onto the luggage as well as Grobler’s mobile phone, allegedly allowing members of the trafficking network to monitor the couriers and their consignments in real time.

The NDLEA said the luggage-tag exchange was designed to frustrate efforts to establish ownership of the boxes, allowing either courier to deny responsibility if intercepted.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities seek to identify and apprehend other members of the suspected trafficking syndicate.

Nigeria has increasingly come under scrutiny over drug trafficking and production networks, with authorities recently uncovering large-scale methamphetamine production facilities suspected of serving international markets.

Researchers and law enforcement agencies have also raised concerns over possible links between international criminal networks, including Mexican cartels, and drug production and trafficking operations in the country.