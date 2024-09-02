South African Man in Court Over Sh750,000 Unpaid Hotel Bill 

A South African National was on Monday arraigned at the Kibera court for allegedly failing to pay a hotel bill of Sh750,000 contrary to the law.

Groenewald Christoffel Petrus was arraigned before Senior Principal Magistrate Samson Temu.

He has so far denied the charges and is out on bond.

The court heard that the accused person had been promising to sort the matter out of court on different occasions but fail to fulfill.

On Monday, Magistrate Samson Temu adviced him to reach out to the complainant and settle the matter before the next hearing date.

His lawyer in the last court sessions told the court that he was ready to settle the matter out of court by paying the said amount which he is yet to.

According to the charge sheet , the accused person committed the offence between December 2023 and 2024 alongside others not before the court in Parklands within Nairobi County.

According to a police report, Petrus allegedly walked into Shayola Investment Hotel in Parklands and claimed that he was a long term investors.

He is said to have for months and accumulated a total bill of Sh759,920 and failed to pay.

He however failed to pay and after severally promising to pay and later failed the matter was reported to the police and later arraigned.

The Magistrate directed that the case should proceed on September 9.