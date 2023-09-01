South African Police Say 18 Suspects Killed in Shootout

A gang of 18 suspected cash-in-transit robbers were Friday killed in a shootout with police in Louis Trichardt, Limpopo.
National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola and his deputy, Tebello Mosikili and head of Hawks Godfrey Lebeya visited the scene.
The incident happened Friday, local media said.
Such incidents targeting cash in transit are common in South Africa.
Read: Surge In Police Officer Killings In South Africa Sparks Concerns
Police spokesperson Brigader Athlenda Mathe confirmed the incident.
“The National Commissioner of the Saps, General Fannie Masemola, the National Head of the Hawks Lieutenant General Lebeya and the Deputy National Commissioner of policing are on their way to a crime scene in Makhado, Limpopo where 18 suspects were shot and killed during a shootout with police,” Mathe said earlier on according to local media.Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874