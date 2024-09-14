South Africa’s deputy president ‘ok’ after collapsing during speech

South Africa’s Deputy President Paul Mashatile was fine after having struggled with the heat while giving a speech on Saturday afternoon, the premier of Limpopo province told state broadcaster SABC.

South Africa's Deputy President, Paul Mashatile collapses on stage.

Mashatile collapsed while addressing a gathering commemorating the inauguration of a local traditional leader in Tzaneen, Limpopo province, 412 kilometres (256 miles) north east of Johannensburg, SABC reported.

Limpopo’s provincial premier Phophi Ramathuba, a medical doctor, told the the broadcaster Mashatile was not in danger, having struggled with the heat towards the end of his speech.

“The deputy president is fine, he is with his medical team. I was with them, he’s ok and there’s no need to worry,” Ramathuba said.