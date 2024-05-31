South Africa’s Ramaphosa badly weakened by ANC election slump

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will be badly weakened after presiding over the African National Congress (ANC) party’s worst election result since the end of apartheid.

Ramaphosa has not yet commented on the ANC’s election performance. His spokesman said he would deliver remarks on Sunday when full provisional results are due to be announced.

A March opinion poll showed Ramaphosa had the highest approval rating among major politicians in this election, and factional battles in the ANC could complicate any attempt to mobilise against him.

“There isn’t a clear unifying candidate who could take over from Ramaphosa,” said Anthony Butler, a politics professor at the University of Cape Town who wrote a biography of Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa’s future as president has hung in the balance before, when a panel report found in 2022 that he may have committed misconduct over a stash of cash stuffed into furniture at his game farm.

Ramaphosa was elected ANC leader in late 2017 on a pledge to clean up the party’s image and revitalise the economy after nine years of scandal, sleaze and economic decline under his predecessor, Jacob Zuma

But an initial wave of euphoria when he became head of state in 2018 quickly faded.

More than six years on, the economy remains stagnant and scandals still swirl around top ANC officials.

The decisive blow in this week’s vote was struck by his nemesis Zuma, who backed new party uMkhonto we Sizwe which outperformed expectations and made a big dent in ANC support, especially in Zuma’s home province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

“Jacob Zuma checkmated Ramaphosa and the ANC. He knew they were vulnerable in KZN,” political analyst Ralph Mathekga said. “This is the end of Ramaphosa’s project … You can’t lose elections and expect things to go on as normal.”

INDECISIVE OR CONSENSUS BUILDER?

Ramaphosa has been criticised for appearing to prevaricate on crucial reforms to avoid exacerbating rifts in his party – a far cry from the decisiveness he showed as a union leader in the 1980s.

His supporters, however, applaud his consensus-building skills and his role in advancing South Africa’s reputation as a champion of the so-called “Global South”, shorthand for a group of low- and middle-income countries.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ramaphosa was one of the most prominent voices globally calling for fairer distribution of vaccines.

More recently South Africa filed a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, leading judges to rule this month that Israel must halt its military assault on the Gaza city of Rafah. Israel has vehemently rejected the allegations and pressed on with its offensive in Rafah.

On the campaign trail, Ramaphosa sought to play up the ANC’s successes over the last 30 years, but critics say he has offered little in the way of new solutions to South Africa’s biggest challenges.