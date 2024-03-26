South Rift Doctors Rally in Nakuru, Demand Implementation of Collective Bargaining Agreement

Doctors in the South Rift region took to the streets of Nakuru town on Tuesday to voice their grievances, declaring they won’t resume work until their demands are addressed.

Led by Dr. Stephen Omondi, the Secretary General of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) for the South Rift Region, the demonstrators called for the immediate implementation of the 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and the deployment of interns to hospitals.

“These interns are qualified doctors, and they work in our hospitals. They offer about 30% of the services in our facilities,” he said.

“If these interns won’t be posted and paid as indicated in the CBA, this strike will go on,” he said.

He criticized the proposed salary adjustments for interns, asserting that the agreed-upon salaries are outlined in the pending CBA.