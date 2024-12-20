Speaker Moses Wetang’ula’s Mother Passes Away

Mama Anne Nanyama Wetang’ula, the mother of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi, and Fred Wetang’ula, has passed away.

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka mourned her death, describing her as a devoted Catholic who dedicated her life to serving the church and nurturing strong moral values among children.

“I have received the sorrowful news of the passing of Mama Anne Nanyama Wetang’ula, the beloved mother of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi, Fred Wetang’ula, and others,” Lusaka shared on his social media platforms.

Mama Anne was hailed as a remarkable community mobilizer, mentor, and family matriarch who profoundly impacted many lives through her compassion, wisdom, and selflessness.

Her legacy is evident not only in the successful lives of her children but also in the positive influence she had on those who knew her.

During this difficult time, the family is being comforted by the outpouring of support and the cherished memories of her life of service and love.

The Wetang’ula family has faced personal loss before.

In 2021, the family mourned the death of Waswa Wetang’ula, an aide to Tim Wanyonyi, who passed away at The Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi.