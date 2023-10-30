Special Police Squad in Kisii to Probe Bodaboda Gangs Terrorizing Locals

A special police squad is camping in Kisii to pursue claims bodaboda gangs have been reprising locals.

The squad is backed by General Service Unit Personnel who have been helping in the pursuit of the gangs accused of among others extortion and robbery.

The team closed an office belonging to the operators in the town as part of the probe into the saga.

Police said the officers have been in the area for almost a week forcing some of the operators to go underground.

On Sunday, governor Simba Arati claimed that security officers wanted to raid his Motonto home and other premises at night, but that he asked them to do it during the day.

Armed GSU officers surround Kisii Governor Simba Arati's office at Gusii stadium pic.twitter.com/pBsbO2Kzxw — Kahawa Tungu (@KahawaTungu) October 30, 2023

Come Monday, the GSU officers surrounded some offices belonging to Kisii Governor Arati at Gusii Stadium in ongoing probe into bodaboda crimes in the town.

The governor however accessed the office with no hitch. He arrived and greeted the officers who did not stop him with his team.

The officers had earlier raided another office belonging to the operators behind the county assembly. The operators had been accused of even targeting others not known to them for torture and extortion.

Arati was Monday set to address the media over the drama.

Kisii is among regions affected by criminal gangs that have become powerful. Sungusungu is among the gangs that are on target.