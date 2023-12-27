Speculations Rife As Daddy Owen, Charlene Ruto Spend Christmas Together

First daughter Charlene Ruto spent Christmas with popular gospel singer Daddy Owen sparking speculation.

The two handed out shopping vouchers to random Kenyans in matatus on Christmas day.

“This year for Xmas, we entered random matatu’s (Ngaya) to bless people with shopping vouchers,” the two captioned videos shared on their respective social media pages.

Juzi together with Charlene Ruto we decided kuingia random matatus on different routes in Nairobi just to gift and surprise commuters with Christmas shopping vouchers plus kuwalipia fare! @charlruto pic.twitter.com/zOWnEFqYJp — Daddy Owen (@daddyowenmusic) December 26, 2023

It is also said that Daddy Owen introduced Ms Ruto to his mother on December 23 in what is believed to have been an “introduction ceremony”.

According to a local news outlet, the ceremony was held in Eshifiru village, Kakamega county, full with isikuti dancers.

The first daughter wore a red dress while the singer had on a brown and black designer shirt and a black hat.

Nairobi News reported that Daddy Owen at some point tied a leso around Ms Ruto’s waist.

In November, the two were spotted playing basketball and had many talking.

Speaking to Milele FM, the Mbona singer declined to comment on the matter.

He said, “No, it’s just work. Apart from being friends, we have many projects we’re working on together… It’s not necessary that every time you see me with someone, they have to be more than a friend.”

Daddy Owen separated from his then wife, Farida Wambui, back in 2021.

Wambui is said to have left the crooner for a Gilgil-based tycoon.