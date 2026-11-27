The Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) has suspended the expulsion of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Vice President McDonald Mariga and frozen the appointment of his proposed successor, Caleb Amwayi, pending the hearing of a dispute challenging the federation’s leadership changes.

In interim orders issued on Friday, November 27, 2026, the Tribunal barred FKF and its officials from implementing or enforcing resolutions passed during the federation’s Special General Meeting (SGM) held on November 7 in Meru, which removed Mariga and six other National Executive Committee (NEC) members from office.

The three-member panel, led by Deputy Chairperson Allan Mola Owinyi, certified the matter as urgent and restrained the federation from giving effect to the decisions arising from the meeting pending further directions.

The Tribunal also suspended the NEC’s decision, announced on or about November 25, to appoint Amwayi as Mariga’s replacement.

The orders prohibit any steps to formalise or give effect to the appointment, including his nomination, assumption of office, delegation of functions, communication or recognition in the position.

The Tribunal said the interim intervention was necessary to “preserve the substratum of the suit” before the dispute is heard and determined.

The decision follows a High Court ruling in Siaya on Wednesday, which dismissed a petition challenging the November 7 SGM resolutions after finding that the petitioners had not exhausted the available internal dispute resolution mechanisms.

Mariga subsequently moved to the Sports Disputes Tribunal, seeking intervention against his removal and the appointment of his successor.

Under the latest directions, FKF has been ordered to file and serve its response to Mariga’s application and appeal by close of business on December 4, 2026.

The matter will be mentioned on December 8, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. through Microsoft Teams to confirm compliance and give further directions.