    NEWS

    SRC Defers Public Officers Salary Review Until Further Notice

    The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has announced the deferment of the salary review for public officers until further notice.

    This decision follows the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024, which has led to significant budget cuts.

    “This decision is informed by there being no allocated budget for the implementation of the advised remuneration and benefits for all other public officers for the financial year 2024/2025, and which was to take effect in July 2024,” the SRC stated on Thursday.

    The deferment comes shortly after the commission’s recent controversial move to increase the salaries of the President, ministers, governors, and MPs.

    The proposed pay hikes, which faced strong opposition amid ongoing nationwide protests, included a 2% to 5% increase for all state officials, including judges.

    “On 3 July 2024, SRC, in consultation with the National Treasury, froze the upward salary review of all State officers in the financial year 2024/2025, taking into account the current realities of the economy, a reduced budget and existing contractual commitments, so as to ensure affordability and fiscal sustainability of the public wage bill,” the SRC noted.

    This means that annual salary notch adjustments within existing salary structures, as previously advised by the SRC, will continue to be applied within the allocated budget.

    However, no additional funding will be provided for the implementation of job evaluation results in the financial year 2024/2025.

    Public service institutions with Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBA) impacted by the deferred implementation of the salary review are advised to engage with the respective trade unions accordingly.

     

