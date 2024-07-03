SRC Halts Salary Review for State Officers Amid Public Outcry

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has reversed its decision and frozen the review of salaries for all state officers.

Commission chairperson Lyn Mengich stated that this decision follows consultations with the National Treasury.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, Mengich attributed the freeze to recent budget cuts and ongoing national discussions.

However, she noted that the review for other public officers at lower levels will continue, considering existing contractual agreements.

Regarding the suggested salary cuts by members of parliament, Mengich explained that there is a law in place governing salaries, and it cannot be arbitrarily changed.

Mengich noted that Kenya is a signatory of the International Labour Organization (ILO), which stipulates guidelines on salary adjustments and the extent to which they can be implemented.

“We are not saying it cannot be done, but we can only do it after considering the law, and we through consultation in fact we welcome such a move and we are ready to engage with them through the Parliamentary Service Commission” she said.

Earlier, President William Ruto wrote to the National Treasury directing them to review the gazette notice issued by the SRC regarding the salary increases for state officers.

In his statement, Ruto emphasized the importance of all arms of government living within their means.

“In light of the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024 and the fiscal constraints expected this financial year, this is a time, more than ever before, for the Executive all arms of government to live within their means,” said Dr Ruto.

The salary increments took effect from July 1.