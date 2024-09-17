Close Menu
    Elon Musk Reacts as City Hall Joins Starlink Network

    American tech mogul Elon Musk has reacted positively to the news that Starlink is now providing Nairobi City Hall with internet connectivity with speeds ranging between 120 Mbps and 200 Mbps.

    The Starlink system is set to enhance both redundancy during primary network outages and the handling of higher data loads.

    In a post that has since captured widespread attention, Musk reacted by writing “Starlink in Nairobi!”

    Musk’s endorsement comes as ICT Infrastructure Chief Officer Tiras Njoroge explained the transformative impact of this upgrade.

    “We are excited to announce the integration of Starlink satellite technology into our Customer Service Centre, aimed at enhancing and improving service delivery to the residents of Nairobi.”
    “This upgrade will provide seamless, high-speed connectivity, allowing for faster and more reliable access to the Nairobi Pay system,” he stated.

