Starlink Mini Launches in Kenya, Costs Sh27,000

Kenyans across the country can now enjoy cheaper internet connectivity with the introduction of Starlink Mini. In a statement on X, Starlink announced, “Starlink Mini is now available in Kenya! Stay connected with high-speed internet at home or on the go.”

The Starlink Mini kit is priced at Sh27,000, with a monthly subscription starting at Sh1,300. By comparison, the standard Starlink kit is priced at Sh45,000. Starlink’s competitive data package offers 50 gigabytes for Sh1,300, translating to Sh26 per GB, with speeds reaching up to 220 Mbps—significantly lower than Kenya’s average internet cost of Sh76.20 per GB, and more than 20 times faster than the average national internet speed of 9.78 Mbps, as reported by the Communications Authority.

Starlink Mini is now available in Kenya! Stay connected with high-speed internet at home or on the go 🐝 pic.twitter.com/KQHG6Cr4uF — Starlink (@Starlink) September 25, 2024

Unlike competitors such as Safaricom, Telkom, Faiba, and Zuku, which rely on fiber-optic infrastructure, Starlink utilizes satellites orbiting the earth to transmit signals directly to modems at homes or offices. This satellite-based service offers a distinct advantage, particularly in rural areas where fiber optic or cable internet may be inaccessible.

Starlink officially entered the Kenyan market in July 2023, aiming to provide high-speed internet to remote regions where local service providers struggle to reach. President William Ruto defended the decision to allow Elon Musk’s satellite internet company into the market, highlighting the positive impact on competition.

Speaking at the Kenya Business and Investment Roundtable in New York, Ruto remarked, “I have my CEO for Safaricom here, sometimes he is not happy with me for bringing in some other characters like Elon Musk and others in the space. But competition keeps you ahead, and Peter has been doing a good job; he has upped his game.”

Safaricom, Kenya’s leading telecommunications provider, has responded to the growing competition by increasing its data speeds for home and business customers. The company recently introduced a new ultra-fast 1000 Mbps (gigabit per second) Platinum plan for Home Fibre, priced at Sh20,000 per month, aiming to meet the rising demand for high-speed internet across the country.

As Safaricom and Starlink continue to expand their services, the battle for dominance in Kenya’s internet market intensifies, with both companies striving to provide faster, more affordable