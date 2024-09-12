Starlink Officially Launches in Solomon Islands

Starlink is in the final stages of securing operational licenses across Pacific Island nations after reports of illegal smuggling of units from New Zealand and Australia. Known for delivering high-speed internet to remote areas via its extensive network of low Earth orbit satellites, Starlink has now officially launched in the Solomon Islands and is licensed in both the Solomon Islands and the Cook Islands.

In Samoa, telecommunications regulator Gisa Fuatai Purcell confirmed that the licensing process is nearly complete, with final approval pending from the Cabinet. Purcell stated, “There was never a doubt for Samoa or for me as the regulator not to approve SpaceX’s license.”

Starlink is now available across the Solomon Islands! 🛰️🇸🇧❤️→ https://t.co/h1pFUbMrnE pic.twitter.com/CayyTF6uZX — Starlink (@Starlink) September 4, 2024

Earlier this year, Pacific Island nations cautioned border officials to watch for the illegal smuggling of Starlink equipment. Calvin Ziru, telecommunications commissioner for the Solomon Islands, acknowledged that consumers have been eagerly awaiting the license approval, which has taken nearly two years. He highlighted the importance of Starlink’s entry, given that the Solomon Islands has some of the highest internet costs globally. “The demand for Starlink has been quite high,” Ziru said, noting that some units were already being used in the country via roaming services.

In the Cook Islands, telecommunications regulator chair Bernard Hill confirmed that Starlink is working on localized pricing, allowing customers to buy the product online. Prior to this, users connected via New Zealand and Australia under a transitional license. Hill noted that Starlink’s growing presence is impacting local broadband providers, particularly Vodafone’s fixed broadband subscriber base.

As Pacific nations focus on digital transformation, Starlink is expected to boost market competition and drive significant progress. Hill remarked that introducing new internet providers will support the region’s digital goals.

A recent email from Starlink to customers in Samoa, the Solomon Islands, and other regions outlined restrictions for users connecting outside the country where they purchased the service. The company emphasized that its “Mobile – Regional” plans are designed for temporary travel and not for permanent use. Samoa’s regulator assured that legally registered Starlink users could continue their service, while unregistered units would need to be localized.

Meanwhile, in Fiji, Telecom Fiji recently signed an agreement with Starlink, becoming the authorized reseller of Starlink services. Telecom Fiji CEO Charles Goundar said the partnership will bring advanced satellite technology to remote parts of Fiji, enhancing digital access and offering innovative business solutions.

With Starlink now officially launched in the Solomon Islands, the Pacific region is on the brink of a digital transformation, providing better internet access to even the most remote communities