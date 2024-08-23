Starlink Packages: Options for Residential, Mobile, and Maritime

Starlink offers a range of service plans designed to meet diverse needs, whether you’re running a business, travelling in an RV, or operating in maritime environments. Their plans are tailored to provide high-speed, low-latency internet with various options for data usage and mobility. From unlimited data plans to priority support, Starlink ensures that users can stay connected even in remote or challenging locations.

Below is an overview of Starlink’s service plans for fixed sites, land mobility, and maritime applications, including key features and pricing options.

Starlink Personal Service Plans

Residential

Best for Households

Households Key Features: Unlimited high-speed, low-latency internet

Monthly Service Plan: Standard: $120/month

Recommended Hardware: Standard Kit: $299



Roam

Best for: RVs, nomads, and campers

RVs, nomads, and campers Key Features: Inland Data Portability Pause Service

Monthly Service Plans: Mobile – Regional (Unlimited Mobile Data): $150/month Mini Roam (50GB Mobile Data): $50/month Note: Users on Mini Roam are limited to 50GB of Mobile Data and can use in-motion beyond 10mph

Recommended Hardware: Mini Kit: $599



Boats

Best for Maritime, emergency response, and mobile businesses

Maritime, emergency response, and mobile businesses Key Features: Unlimited Inland Data In-motion + Ocean Use Network Priority Priority Support

Monthly Service Plans: Mobile Priority – 50GB: $250/month Mobile Priority – 1TB: $1,000/month Mobile Priority – 5TB: $5,000/month Additional Mobile Priority Data available by the GB

Recommended Hardware: Standard Kit: $299



Starlink Business Service Plans

Fixed Site

Best for: Businesses and high-demand users

Businesses and high-demand users Key Features: Unlimited Standard Data Public IP Network Priority Priority Support

Monthly Service Plans: Priority – 40GB: $140/month Priority – 1TB: $250/month Priority – 2TB: $500/month Note: Unlimited Standard Data is available after the Priority allotment. Additional Priority Data can be purchased by the GB.

Recommended Hardware: Standard Kit: $299



Land Mobility

Best for Maritime, emergency response, and mobile businesses

Maritime, emergency response, and mobile businesses Key Features: Unlimited Inland Data In-motion + Ocean Use Network Priority Priority Support

Monthly Service Plans: Mobile Priority – 50GB: $250/month Mobile Priority – 1TB: $1,000/month Mobile Priority – 5TB: $5,000/month Note: Additional Mobile Priority Data can be purchased by the GB.

Recommended Hardware: Standard Kit: $299



Maritime