Starlink Packages: Options for Residential, Mobile, and Maritime

Starlink offers a range of service plans designed to meet diverse needs, whether you’re running a business, travelling in an RV, or operating in maritime environments. Their plans are tailored to provide high-speed, low-latency internet with various options for data usage and mobility. From unlimited data plans to priority support, Starlink ensures that users can stay connected even in remote or challenging locations.
Below is an overview of Starlink’s service plans for fixed sites, land mobility, and maritime applications, including key features and pricing options.
Starlink Personal Service Plans
Residential
- Best for Households
- Key Features:
- Unlimited high-speed, low-latency internet
- Monthly Service Plan:
- Standard: $120/month
- Recommended Hardware:
- Standard Kit: $299
Roam
- Best for: RVs, nomads, and campers
- Key Features:
- Inland Data
- Portability
- Pause Service
- Monthly Service Plans:
- Mobile – Regional (Unlimited Mobile Data): $150/month
- Mini Roam (50GB Mobile Data): $50/month
- Note: Users on Mini Roam are limited to 50GB of Mobile Data and can use in-motion beyond 10mph
- Recommended Hardware:
- Mini Kit: $599
Starlink Business Service Plans
Fixed Site
- Best for: Businesses and high-demand users
- Key Features:
- Unlimited Standard Data
- Public IP
- Network Priority
- Priority Support
- Monthly Service Plans:
- Priority – 40GB: $140/month
- Priority – 1TB: $250/month
- Priority – 2TB: $500/month
- Note: Unlimited Standard Data is available after the Priority allotment. Additional Priority Data can be purchased by the GB.
- Recommended Hardware:
- Standard Kit: $299
Maritime
- Best for Maritime, emergency response, and mobile businesses
- Key Features:
- Unlimited Inland Data
- In-motion + Ocean Use
- Network Priority
- Priority Support
- Monthly Service Plans:
- Mobile Priority – 50GB: $250/month
- Mobile Priority – 1TB: $1,000/month
- Mobile Priority – 5TB: $5,000/month
- Note: Additional Mobile Priority Data can be purchased by the GB.
- Recommended Hardware:
- Standard Kit: $299