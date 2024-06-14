Stars Captain Olunga Not Giving Up On 2026 World Cup Yet

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga says all is not lost after the team drew the last two 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Burundi and Ivory Coast.

Olunga said the newly included players are still gelling with rest in the team, and the team spirit is steadily growing.

He underlined that Kenya showed the hunger to compete against the best in Africa, especially in the Ivory Coast match which ended in a barren draw – after drawing Burundi 1-1.

“Against Burundi, it is a match that we could have easily won. Unfortunately we dropped points against Ivory Coast, despite the fact that the players gave everything, and gave the African champions a run for their money.

“The encouraging factor is that the spirit in the team is very positive, and I’m sure we will soon get there,” said the Al Duhail striker.

The two draws left Kenya in fourth place with only five points, five behind leaders Ivory Coast. Gabon (nine) and Burundi (seven) complete the best three in Group F. Gambia and Seychelles are fifth and sixth respectively, with three and zero points.

Also Read: South Africa’s Ramaphosa secures ruling coalition, but allies hold veto

Only one team topping their respective nine qualifying groups will earn an automatic slot to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but Olunga is still hopeful.

Harambee Stars played their last two games away from home in Malawi due to lack of FIFA approved stadiums in the country, which Olunga wants addressed quickest possible.

“It is not good at all, to take our matches away from home and denying the fans a chance to cheer the team they love. The government needs to fast track renovations of the stadiums and build new facilities in order to avoid such cases in future. We also need to ensure we are ready for AFCON 2027 earliest possible, in terms of the necessary infrastructure,” added Olunga.

Meanwhile, the former Gor Mahia striker has backed the Junior Starlets which takes on Burundi on Sunday in the final match of World Cup qualifiers to be the first Kenyan football team to qualify for a FIFA global showpiece.

“Women football is really developing in this country at a good pace and the girls are making us proud. I’m sure come Sunday they are going to make special history by qualifying, and hopefully other teams will follow their footsteps.

“We have to support them by all means,” Olunga passionately said.

By Agencies.