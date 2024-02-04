fbpx
    Stassi Schroeder’s Net Worth

    Stassi Schroeder net worth

    Stassi Schroeder, recognized as a model, actress, writer, and reality television personality, boasts a net worth of $2 million. Her prominence stems largely from her tenure as a cast member on Bravo’s hit reality series “Vanderpump Rules” (2013–2020), where she showcased her dynamic personality and captivating presence.

    Date of Birth Jun 24, 1988
    Place of Birth New Orleans, Louisiana
    Nationality American
    Profession Television personality, model, author

    Stassi Schroeder Movies

    Schroeder’s foray into entertainment extends beyond reality television, with notable appearances in various TV shows and movies. From her roles in “Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens” (2016) to “Summer House” (2017–2019), Schroeder has demonstrated her versatility as an actress.

    Moreover, her literary pursuits led to the publication of the book “Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook” in 2019, cementing her status as a prolific writer.

    Stassi Schroeder Podcasts

    In addition to her on-screen endeavors, Schroeder has made significant strides in the digital sphere. Hosting the podcast “Straight Up with Stassi” from 2015 to 2020 provided her with a platform to engage with audiences on a deeper level, offering insights and perspectives on a wide range of topics. Furthermore, her contributions to digital magazine “The Divine Addiction” underscore her entrepreneurial spirit and creative ingenuity.

    Challenges

    Despite her professional successes, Schroeder has encountered challenges along the way, including her departure from “Vanderpump Rules” in the wake of controversy surrounding racially insensitive remarks.

    However, her ability to confront adversity with grace and humility reflects her unwavering commitment to growth and self-awareness.

    Stassi Schroeder Husband and Children

    Beyond the spotlight, Schroeder’s personal life has been marked by profound moments of love, family, and resilience. Her marriage to casting agent Beau Clark in 2020 and the birth of their daughter Hartford Charlie Rose in 2021 symbolize the enduring bonds of love and commitment that define her journey. Additionally, her resilience in the face of adversity, including the devastation wrought by Hurricane Katrina on her family’s home, serves as a testament to her strength of character and indomitable spirit.

    Stassi Schroeder net worth of $2 million reflects her influence transcends the confines of reality television, resonating with audiences around the world.

     

