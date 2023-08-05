State Agencies Directed to Switch to 222222 Paybill by August 8

The government has pushed forward the date by which all non-approved payment platforms must be shut down and all users must switch to the designated Paybill number 222222.

In a circular by Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau, government agencies will be expected to adopt the new Paybill number by Tuesday, August 8.

The deadline had earlier been set for August 10.

But Ms Wanjau on Friday directed accounting officers in all ministries, State departments, and government organizations to switch to the single payment platform by the new date.

“In light of the foregoing, all ministries, state departments and state agencies are directed to terminate all remaining non-designated payment platforms and migrate to the designated Paybill number 222222 by August 8, 2023,” the circular read in part.

“Provide a compliance status report by 5pm on August 8, 2023, on a comply and explain basis as per the template below.”

State entities have been instructed to specify the Paybill number they use that is different from 22222, indicate whether it has been deactivated or not, explain why it has not been deactivated if it has, offer an action plan and deadline.

Similar to this, all ministries, state departments, and agencies must provide a report on the progress of adding all government services to e-Citizen before the September 30 deadline.

Kenyans can use the e-Citizen platform to get access to government services like business registration, passport applications, and license renewals for drivers.

“Submit a report of all services mapped out for onboarding onto the e-Citizen platform in your portfolio by 5pm on August 11, 2023, as per the template below,” Ms Wanjau said.

Accounting officers are required to describe the service that is being onboarded, the state of the process, any delays that may be occurring if the service has not yet been onboarded, as well as proposed action plans and dates.

The reports, according to the secretary, should be sent to the government via directorate@ecitizen.co.ke.

“It is further notified that accounting officers will be held personally responsible for the full discharge and compliance of the directives herein,” she said.

