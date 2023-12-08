fbpx
    State Corporations Mandated To Notify Inspector General Of Board Meetings

    Inspector General (Corporations) James Mungai Warui has issued a directive requiring state corporations to communicate details of any upcoming board meetings to his office.

    In a notice, IG (Corporation) Warui instructed corporations to notify his office in advance about the agenda for board meetings, with the minutes to be sent after the meeting’s conclusion.

    The notice further outlines that corporations must provide any necessary information to facilitate effective monitoring of a state corporation’s performance.

    “You are requested to be submitting soft copies of the afore-mentioned documents (in PDF) using email address ige@ise.go.ke.” the notice reads.

    Felix Koskei, Head of Public Service, received a copy of the notice.

    Section 18 (1) of the State Corporation Act Cap. 446 stipulates that the IG (Corporation) is tasked with advising the government on all matters affecting the efficiency of state corporations’ operations. T

    he IG is also mandated to periodically report to the minister on management practices within state corporations and to report any instances where funds allocated by parliament are misapplied by state corporations.

     

