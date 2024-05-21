State Lines up 422 Witnesses in Shakahola Manslaughter Charges Against Mackenzie 

The prosecution has lined up 422 witnesses in the manslaughter case against Shakahola massacre prime suspect Paul Nthenge Mackenzie and 94 others.

Chief Magistrate Alex Ithuku heard that, in addition to the testimony of those witnesses, the prosecution will table electronic and documentary evidence to prove the 238 counts of manslaughter against the 40 women and 55 men linked to 429 deaths in the Shakahola massacre.

The prosecution team Tuesday confirmed supplying the evidence to the defense counsels, expressing confidence in their ability to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The defense team led by Lawrence Obonyo confirmed receiving a bundle of statements and exhibits to be relied on by the prosecution.

Ithuku certified that the matter is ready for hearing on August 12 to 15 2024 and September 9 to 12 2024.

The court reiterated to the parties that the proceeding will be uninterrupted and conducted on a day-to-day basis to ensure justice for all parties, including Mackenzie and his co-accused, who have been denied bond.

The matter will be mentioned on June 25, 2024.