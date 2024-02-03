Stay Humble And Protect Your Brand: Ezekiel Mutua Advises Marakwet Daughter

Music Copyright Society of Kenya CEO Ezekiel Mutua has offered his advice to renowned Kenyan artist Millicent Jepkorir, popularly known as Marakwet Daughter and celebrated for her hit song ‘Mali Safi Chito,’ after she ignited a social media storm.

Marakwet Daughter in a viral video warned and threatened to block those who engaged in harmful behavior on her social media accounts.

“You are used to using bad language on my comment section. Mumezoea sanaa kupupuu inbox yangu pale TikTok, pupuu sasa hapa. Nkt!” she lashed out at her followers.

The video prompted mixed reactions, some expressing their discontent while others saying it was right.

She lost some followers on YouTube.

Ezekiel Mutua while supporting her said she was still young in the industry and she was enjoying the moment of fame.

He urged people to support her rather condemning and malicious attacking or criticizing her.

“She might have spoken out of turn and she may even sound arrogant and conceited. But she needs guidance and support, not condemnation and malicious attacks or criticism. That’s not how to treat a young lady who is working hard to make a living out of her talent,” Mutua said.

According to his observation, she was prompted after she was called names and body shamed.

“I have viewed the clips and followed the comments and came to the conclusion that Mali Safi was provoked to act as she did.”

However, he advised her to stay humble and protect her brand.

“To Mali Safi, let me give you a fatherly advice: humble yourself and take care of your brand. Don’t let criticism distract you. You will never get to your destination if you keep engaging with critics. Take care of your brand. Be humble. Pray and let God give you the grace to silence your critics with results. Results have a way of repelling insults. I bless you and wish you well.”

Millicent Jepkorir recently received Sh100,000 from Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) as royalties.