Staying Safe in Hyena Territory: A Guide to Avoiding Encounters

In the vast landscapes of the wild, where humans and wildlife coexist, encounters with various creatures are inevitable. Among the fascinating and sometimes dangerous species is the hyena, a vital player in maintaining ecological balance.

However, these opportunistic scavengers may pose a threat to humans in certain situations. The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) provides valuable insights on how to avoid and handle hyena encounters for both locals and visitors.

Hyenas, often misunderstood, play a crucial role in cleaning ecosystems by disposing of discarded bones and debris, thereby preventing the spread of zoonotic diseases. While they prefer scavenging for easy meals like dead animals, there are instances when hyenas may become aggressive towards humans. Understanding how to respond to such encounters is essential for ensuring the safety of both individuals and the animals.

Also Read: How To Check Internet Speed: A Comprehensive Guide

The KWS emphasizes the importance of staying calm and following specific safety tips when faced with a potential hyena attack:

Stop, Don’t Run: Hyenas are instinctive predators that may be triggered to chase anything that runs away. Standing still reduces the likelihood of triggering their predatory instincts.

Avoid Lying Down or Playing Dead: Contrary to common beliefs, pretending to be dead may increase a hyena’s curiosity rather than deterring it. Maintain an upright posture to appear less vulnerable.

Keep Calm and Communicate: It is crucial not to show fear during a hyena encounter. Speak calmly and assertively to let the hyena know you are not a threat. Avoid sudden movements or aggressive gestures.

Minimize Movements at Night: Hyenas are nocturnal animals, and encounters are more likely to happen during nighttime. Minimize your movements and use a flashlight if necessary to navigate safely.

Maintain Eye Contact: If a hyena approaches, do not move away until it does. When you eventually move, keep facing its direction to monitor its behavior closely.

Stand Your Ground: If a hyena grows or giggles, resist the urge to run away. Instead, stand your ground while avoiding any aggressive moves. Retreat slowly only when the hyena backs off.

Make Loud Noises: In case of an approaching hyena, make loud noises, clap your hands, and try to look as aggressive and frightening as possible. This may deter the hyena from approaching further.

These safety tips, provided by the Kenya Wildlife Service, serve as a valuable resource for individuals who may find themselves in close proximity to hyenas. The KWS encourages individuals to appreciate the ecological role of hyenas while respecting their space and natural behavior in the wild.